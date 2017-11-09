The Unique Sexual Harassment Problem Female Prison Workers Face

For Susan Jones, the fact that this still happens to women as frequently as it does is disappointing. Jones was hired by Colorado’s Department of Corrections in 1985 and became one of the first women in the state to work in a male housing unit. It wasn’t long before she was a target, she said, recalling one prisoner who used “props, objects, and bodily fluid” to get her attention. Jones was eventually promoted to warden and said she used her position to implement new training and policies to try to prevent abuse of female officers.