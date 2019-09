The Unique Sexual Harassment Problem Female Prison Workers Face

Nationwide data about how often incarcerated people sexually assault or harass staff is not collected, although such crimes have resulted in loss of privileges or additional jail time. This May, a federal prisoner in Pennsylvania was sentenced to an additional 21 months for masturbating in front of a female guard and ignoring her orders to stop. He’d been previously disciplined twice for the same behaviour, according to PennLive , which also cited a warden and a U.S. attorney who said such incidents were becoming more commonplace in prisons nationwide. (It’s an issue in other parts of the criminal justice system, too. Last week, the Cook County Public Defender declared that staff would no longer enter the courtroom lockup area due to inmates masturbating at female attorneys.)