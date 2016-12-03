A world-famous London hotel is rightly facing criticism after a checklist of grooming requirements it imposes on female staff was leaked to the press.
The Daily Mail reports that women working at The Dorchester on Park Lane were emailed a list of grooming "dos" and "don'ts" which included stipulations that they shave their legs, wear full make-up and have regular manicures.
The email also advised female members of staff not to "have oily skin," "wear overly garish or bright make-up," or "display any excess body hair, which includes the face."
A member of staff who did not wish to be named told The Daily Mail: "It is disgusting. This list is like something out of the dark ages, and downright offensive."
The anonymous staff member added: "The women are all pretty livid but worry that if they complain – or rebel and turn up to work with chipped, dirty nails and hairy legs, for example, they'll be sacked on the spot."
Sam Smether, chief executive of gender equality charity The Fawcett Society, called the checklist "completely unacceptable" and said: "This is 2016 not 1970; we need to see an end to this kind of objectification of women."
However, the hotel's general manager has seemingly defended the checklist, telling The Daily Telegraph: "The Dorchester has a proud community of employees who uphold world-leading hospitality standards including grooming, in line with many other luxury brands. All new applicants are sent a copy of our grooming standards in advance of interview.
The full list of "dos" and "don'ts" as reported by The Daily Mail appears below.
Dos:
* Shave your legs (even if wearing tights)
* Wear full make-up
* Wash your hair
* Brush your teeth
* Use deodorant
* Have regular manicures
Don'ts:
* Have oily skin
* Wear overly garish or bright make-up
* Display chipped or bitten nails
* Have off-putting body odour
* Display any excess body hair, which includes the face
