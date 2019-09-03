The number of books on our reading list is multiplying by the minute and it seems we’re going to be thoroughly occupied with even more this September.
Summer alone was filled with books we couldn't put down or stop telling our friends to read. We couldn't get enough of Everything You Ever Wanted, Luiza Sauma's honest and moving examination of social media, depression and daily life thoughts that plague us all. Our poolside lounging wasn't complete without a copy of music PR legend Vivien Goldman's tales of rebellious music icons in Revenge of the She-Punks. And Jia Tolentino's Trick Mirror, a witty series of essays touching on self-deception, was exactly the enlightening read we hoped to stumble upon in 2019.
But it's now time to say goodbye to Hot Girl Summer. We're preparing to ride through this turbulent mid-season weather and embrace September's back to school vibes, and we need a reading list to match, so allow us to introduce you to our latest literary haul. Whether you're a sucker for an emotionally gripping tale of injustice, breathtakingly visceral personal essays or a 19th century classic, we've got a recommendation for you. Have a gander at the books R29 staffers are pledging to plough through in September.