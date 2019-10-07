As a viewer, you come away with a real sense that women are being dehumanised by these courses. They’re tricked and secretly filmed as YouTube fodder and presented to men as prizes in a game. There’s no regard for the humiliation they might feel because of this. As a female Londoner, it made me feel a bit sick about times when – like many other women in the city – I’ve been walking around Oxford Street and been approached by a man who seems like they’re reciting from a pick-up script. At the time I laughed it off as annoying for me but sad for the person approaching me; now it seems like it could have been something more insidious.