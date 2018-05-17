What It's Like To Get Married The Second Time Around

It’s not often you get a second chance at something in life. But when you do, it's one of the rare times you have the advantage of experience and perspective. And when it comes to planning a wedding, this can be, quite frankly, invaluable.
It is well documented that the pressure of planning the "perfect" wedding (spoiler: it doesn't exist) can reduce first-time brides to nervous wrecks, and understandably so. The expectations of family and friends are outrageous (back off guys, it's not your day). Which is why getting married for a second time can actually be much more enjoyable. After all, you’ve been down that aisle before.
In fact around 40% of nuptials in the UK are second weddings. And, thankfully, these tend to be a much more relaxed affair. Who cares what the wedding industry or family members are pressuring you to do when you've already bent over backwards for them once? To prove that hindsight really is 20/20, we spoke to four women who have had more than one wedding to find out what their second one was like, what they did differently, and how the wedding industry has changed since they first got hitched.