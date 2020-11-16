We Challenged This YouTuber To Style Her Perfect Cosy Christmas

Now it’s less tartan dresses, more space for food. "I just want to be comfy and I want to be able to eat as much food as possible. One year I was pregnant and that was ideal," she laughs. Lily’s clothing is like her attitude to home decorating: relaxed and textured. "So definitely loungewear," she states. "At Christmas I like to have a new pair of pyjamas to wear and then loungewear but I do like to feel like I’ve made an effort. I do my hair and makeup. Then change into pyjamas again in the evening."