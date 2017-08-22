Why I Say No To All Destination Bachelorette Parties

Since then, I’ve made it a personal rule to say no to all destination bachelorette parties. On my middle manager salary, I simply can’t afford to go to all of them — just this year I’ve turned down three invites. I passed on the trip to Vancouver where the group took a beautiful boat tour of the English Bay. Las Vegas with my old coworkers sounded fun, but I’d been enough times in college to know it’s not something I need to do again. And I don’t regret turning down the invite to Nashville, because line-dancing in cowboy boots isn’t my idea of a good time. Plus going to all of them would have cost nearly $3,000 (£2,340), and in most cases I’m already spending hundreds of dollars to just attend the wedding.