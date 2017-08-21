To keep going as a creative, whether your passion is web design, floristry or singing opera, you need to live somewhere with cheap living costs. Where, if you have one down month and three successful ones, you can still stay afloat. That’s why selling out absolutely has to be ok, or we’ll all end up disillusioned and frustrated. Unless you’re already financially secure, or are lucky enough to have family who live in central London, funding yourself for a year with no income can be bank-breaking. Expect to pay around £12,000 in rent, bills and general travel costs. That’s a lot for a struggling creative.