9 People Share How Their Saturn Return Treated Them

Because Saturn is associated with discipline, hard work, and sacrifice, its return is sort of like the moment when a stern schoolteacher walks back into a chaotic classroomif that moment lasted roughly three years This planet is here to whip you into shape, throwing career challenges, relationship upheavals, and other structural changes in your path. And yes, you'll feel its effects for years. Anything that has to do with your long-term success and longevity is fair game to Saturn — from your natal placement , it will call upon you to reevaluate the systems that govern your life in order to either improve upon them or shed them and start from scratch.