Jupiter Is About To Square Saturn & You’re Going To Feel Frustrated

Imagine running a marathon in slow motion or driving down the coast with the wind in your hair at 15 mph. When these things happen, we feel the universe is working against us and not with us, which creates a lot of internal frustration. We might experience similar situations because we are learning to grow our skills or advance our craft, and we are taking the necessary steps to elevate our status. Life doesn’t come easy, and we have to work towards success. There are no shortcuts.
The cosmic square on 19th August between Jupiter and Saturn is a prime example of being told to stay in our lane and, while we’re in that lane, to focus on how we can progress our abilities and utilise them in the future. When these two juxtaposing planets come together, their energies clash. Jupiter is considered the “greater benefic” and Saturn is the “lesser benefic.” Jupiter brings abundance and Saturn harbours limitations. The fraught aspect of 19th August keeps us still and unable to move forward. Think of Jupiter as a positive and Saturn as a negative; the two combined equal zero. It will be impossible for us to make waves and we might feel a tug on the inside because we are struggling to evolve and grow. Rather than dwell on the current situation, planning how we can attain our goals is imperative.
We might feel this energy in our dynamic with those in authoritative positions. For instance, we could argue with our boss, parents or landlord. In time we’ll receive the positive feedback and vibes we desire from others. Our hearts will also be full of hope and a desire to change the world. Fighting for a cause that matters without receiving anything in return is vital to our growth. If we put the hard work and effort into doing what we love most, it'll be an endeavour worth the time and energy.
Although we’ll have the enthusiasm to power onward, the universe is pushing us to slow down. The lesson is not to make impulsive moves. Be present in the moment. Do not force situations, relationships and matters from happening that are still in development. Understanding boundaries is essential. Try not to overstep. Opportunities come to those who wait. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in one day. So have patience with yourself.
On the same day, Venus in Virgo tugs at Jupiter, and Saturn is retrograde. With Mercury backpedaling and the super blue moon in Aquarius, we might feel annoyance and frustration. There will be an urge to speak up and to stand our ground, even if we feel our views may be diluted or not taken seriously. Using our voices to better society can make a difference.
This planetary setup, with Jupiter retrograde and Saturn squared off against the same signs, last happened on 24th December of last year, so similar situations may arise. The last tense aspect between Jupiter and Saturn was 26th May 2016 (Jupiter was in Virgo and Saturn was in Sagittarius). However, suppose we find the exact date that these planets in these signs are connected in the same signs and degrees: Jupiter in Gemini and Saturn retrograde in Pisces. That brings us back to squared off on 6th July 1965.