Salary Story: I Learned The Hard Way To Always Do Salary Research

Starting salary: £25k in 2015.

Biggest salary jump: 2018, I went from £31.8k to £45k.

Biggest salary drop: £25k to £24k in 2015, after I left my first job after two weeks.

Biggest negotiation regret? When I moved from my first company to my second (where I still work), I was so happy to be moving on and working somewhere else that I really didn't do my research. They asked me what my ideal salary would be and provided no guidance or estimates on the job description. I was really flying blind and I took what would have been a great salary at my current company (a small local business) and applied it to my new company (a tech corporation). I didn't look on Glassdoor and at the time felt like it was a massive increase. Your previous salary shouldn't dictate what you ask for in your new one; being underpaid and carrying that forward is a cycle that will take you time to get out of. I still feel that I haven't caught up to the market rate for a tech company (which typically have higher salaries) after that low initial salary and it's my fault for not researching, but I also think that some companies take advantage of younger people not knowing how to negotiate.