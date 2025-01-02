Salary Story: A Breakup Pushed Me To Change Jobs

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 29
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Equality, diversity and inclusion lead, healthcare
Current salary: £56,698
Number of years employed since school or university: Eight
Starting salary: £21,500
Biggest salary jump: From £38,764 to £47,154 in 2022.
Biggest salary drop: N/A
Biggest negotiation regret: Not negotiating a pay rise for myself when I became a line manager. My previous employer billed it as a professional development opportunity, which in some ways it was, but it was also me doing more work and taking on more responsibility for the same amount of money I was on before. Looking back, I should have pushed more to be paid fairly for the higher level of role. Instead I was just grateful they'd asked me.
Best salary advice: Always pay into your pension and get the full contribution amount from your employer. In the NHS, the pensions are excellent so although it's a big chunk of my monthly salary, I know it's worth it long-term.