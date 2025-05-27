Salary Story: Maternity Leave Helped Me Fight For Better Pay

Upon completing my master's degree and relocating to Scotland, I was looking for a job. As I became financially independent and also moved in with my boyfriend, I urgently had to find a job. As previously I interned at an airline company, it made sense that I was looking for a job in the aerospace industry. Within a week, I got two job offers, and chose the administrative role that did not require having a car. My boyfriend also just started his PhD, and his scholarship was £14,400. That was probably the only time when I earned more than him. My funds were limited during this period, but as it was my first full time job, I felt that it was a good salary at the time. I did not negotiate, I didn't even know I could.