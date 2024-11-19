Salary Story: Now I’m Debt-Free, I’ve Stopped Chasing A Big Salary

Best salary advice: Use LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Jobsite and other places to understand the market value and budget ranges for your job. Also never give your current salary. Don’t let them just tack a bit on to what you earn now; make sure you get what the job title deserves! Finally, where possible, go via a recruiter. It’s in their best interests to get your salary as high as possible and, in my experience, they’re really helpful with knowing the market value for roles, too.