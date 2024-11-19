Salary Story: Now I’m Debt-Free, I’ve Stopped Chasing A Big Salary

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 30
Location: Wiltshire
Current industry and job title: Head of marketing
Current salary: £54,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Eight
Starting salary: £16,000
Biggest salary jump: From £43,500 to £70,000 in 2023.
Biggest salary drop: From £70,000 to £54,000 in 2024.
Location: Wiltshire
Current industry and job title: Head of marketing
Current salary: £54,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Eight
Starting salary: £16,000
Biggest salary jump: From £43,500 to £70,000 in 2023.
Biggest salary drop: From £70,000 to £54,000 in 2024.
Biggest negotiation regret: I'm not great at negotiating. When I switched from one job to another, I knew the salary band was £30,000 to £36,000 but I didn’t have the confidence to ask for the full £36,000. I went in at £32,000-£33,000 and mentioned that the job was further away so I needed more money for commuting — ahh!
Best salary advice: Use LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Jobsite and other places to understand the market value and budget ranges for your job. Also never give your current salary. Don’t let them just tack a bit on to what you earn now; make sure you get what the job title deserves! Finally, where possible, go via a recruiter. It’s in their best interests to get your salary as high as possible and, in my experience, they’re really helpful with knowing the market value for roles, too.