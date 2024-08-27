Salary Story: I Always Find Out What The Maternity Package Is

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 28
Location: West Midlands
Current industry and job title: Construction, Senior Engineer
Current salary: £45,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Seven
Starting salary: £21,500
Biggest salary jump: From £27,000 to £35,000 in 2021.
Biggest salary drop: From £26,000 to £20,800, as I took a 10% pay cut during the pandemic, then was furloughed in 2020.
Biggest negotiation regret: I asked to be promoted in 2019 as I was two years post graduating and was taking on the same responsibilities as project engineers (the next level above). I was told that I wouldn't be recommended that year as my managers felt it was too soon. I accepted their decision at the time but in hindsight, I should have fought to be promoted. 2020 was a complete pause for me professionally due to furlough and I didn't end up promoted until June 2021 when I had four years experience, despite colleagues being promoted with two years under them.
Best salary advice: Make sure you know your worth monetarily but also in terms of the benefits you get. I currently prioritise maternity support as my partner and I would like to have children in a few years and some companies in construction still have just statutory maternity pay.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.