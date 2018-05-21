Sure, some of the characters' decisions require a suspension of disbelief and Michael C. Hall's British accent is so measured and perfected that it's in danger of sounding dubbed. And yes, some of the side plots are sensational and wildly irrelevant but that's not the point of the Background Drama. Safe is not there to be the televisual equivalent of Citizen Kane, it's there to be a fun, bingeable bit of escapism that you can safely watch (or half-watch) from the comfort of your own home. The characters' lives are falling apart but all you have to do is spectate and wonder idly if, when you're a millionaire, your mansion will be as garish as the one on screen.