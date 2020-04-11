Story from Entertainment

Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome Are Expecting Their First Child

Nick Levine
Photo: Getty Images.
Actors Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have announced they're expecting their first child.
A representative for the couple told the press on Friday night: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."
Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, and Groome, star of the iconic British teen film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and Up the Women, a sitcom about the Women's Suffrage movement, have been dating since 2011.
Advertisement
On Twitter, fans reacted excitedly to news that two actors who appeared in beloved films from their childhoods are going to become parents.
One fan even hailed it as "the best thing I've heard in the past two months". Check out a selection of reactions below.
Grint and Groome like to maintain their privacy; they've never spoken about their relationship in interviews or shared photos on social media.
However, Grint told The Guardian in December 2018 that he'd "like to settle down and have kids soon".
"If I had a son, would I call him Ron?" he added. "It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."
Advertisement

More from Entertainment

R29 Original Series