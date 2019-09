How To Make Sure Your Tiny Apartment Doesn't Ruin Your Sex Life

It also helps that she's my best friend and we have no qualms talking about our sex lives . I can ask (and have asked) her to not be home at certain times, and she can call (and has called) me out when my sex noises are a little too loud . It's important for roommates to acknowledge each others sex lives, even if they're not the best of friends, says Kate Stewart, a councillor and dating coach in Seattle. "We all know people are having sex. Now is not the time to be shy," she says. "Put it out on the table."