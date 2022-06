Naked Knits, Prints & Baguettes: Resort Trends To Steal This Season

We'll see your slip skirts and raise you the wide, billowing, full skirt, reminiscent of Bridgerton residents and Disney princesses. From Zimmermann's sailboat printed maxi skirts, to Giambattista Valli's pleated minis, to Brandon Maxwell's floor-length gowns , the motto is more is more for this silhouette. If you're thinking: I have nowhere to wear that, well, this trend is all about the mindset. Wear yours to the office with loafers, to the bar with sandals, and on holiday with trainers. And finally, shop yours from Kemi Telford, ASOS and Uniqlo