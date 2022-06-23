Story from Fashion

Naked Knits, Prints & Baguettes: Resort Trends To Steal This Season

Ebony-Renee Baker
Keeping up with designer runways sometimes seems like something only fashion journalists and rich people do. For resort collections that can feel like even more the case. After all, the word 'resort' in itself sounds like a five-star all-inclusive space that's not actually inclusive at all. But this in-between season often has lots of gems to take into our summer wardrobes and further into the year, too.
Showcased across London, New York, Milan, and continuing in Paris this weekend, the collections have been filled with outfit inspiration from primary colour staples and graphic prints, to baguette bags and wide skirts – perfect for your summer holidays.
Advertisement
We couldn't let you miss out on some of this season's hot-ticket moments, so we've pulled out four trends seen across Resort '23 collections to spark your summer outfits – whether you're going on holiday or not.
Photo by Camila Falquez/Carolina Herrera.
Carolina Herrera Resort 2023

Fruit Prints

Carolina Herrera's New York City showcase featured gingham, leopard and floral prints, but one of the standout designs was their graphic-printed cherry dresses, injecting the collection with the perfect element of fun and childlike imagination. Herrera wasn't the only show to embrace fruit prints this season, with Moschino also displaying head-to-toe cherry 'fits. To get the look for a lower price tag, brands like Damson Madder, Tu and Farm Rio are already serving up your 1 of 5 a day.
Damson Madder
Winifred Fruit Midi
£75.00
Damson Madder
Tu
Green Fruit Print Puff Sleeve Top
£15.00
Sainsbury's
Farm Rio
Yellow Fruit Dream Maxi Dress
£170.00
Farm Rio
Photo by Rowben Lanton/Yuzefi.
Yuzefi Resort 2023

Baguette Bags

London brand Yuzefi is known for their cult favourite bags and this season offered up plenty of them, including pastel-coloured baguette bags. This Y2K shape has risen in popularity largely in part due to last year's Sex and The City reboot, which revived Carrie Bradshaw's Fendi baguette. Along with Yuzefi, Givenchy and Stella McCartney also displayed their takes on the trend for Resort '23. Crunch in on the baguette fun too with JW Pei, H&M and House of Sunny.
JW PEI
Lily Shoulder Bag
£69.99
JW PEI
H&M
Shoulder Bag
£12.99
H&M
House Of Sunny
Rocket Bag
£125.00
House of Sunny
Photo Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst.
Gabriela Hearst Resort 2023

See-Through Knits

The case for naked dresses is far from over; in fact it took over the runways and lookbooks this season. Gabriela Hearst, Oscar de la Renta, Chloé and Christian Dior are just some of the designers embracing the head-to-toe knit look and it's absolutely giving Feral Girl Summer. Take your pick of barely-there dresses from brands like Daily Paper, Free People and Mango.
Advertisement
Daily Paper
Multicolor Stripe Rekwale Dress
£130.00
Daily Paper
Intimately | Free People
Scarlett Pointelle Slip
£68.00
Free People
Mango
Striped Jersey Dress
£59.99
Mango
Photo by SIMON LEKIAS/Zimmermann.
Zimmermann Resort 2023

Full Skirts

We'll see your slip skirts and raise you the wide, billowing, full skirt, reminiscent of Bridgerton residents and Disney princesses. From Zimmermann's sailboat printed maxi skirts, to Giambattista Valli's pleated minis, to Brandon Maxwell's floor-length gowns, the motto is more is more for this silhouette. If you're thinking: I have nowhere to wear that, well, this trend is all about the mindset. Wear yours to the office with loafers, to the bar with sandals, and on holiday with trainers. And finally, shop yours from Kemi Telford, ASOS and Uniqlo.
Kemi Telford
Zoe Layered Maxi Skirt
£150.00
Kemi Telford
ASOS EDITION
Full Maxi Skirt
£68.00
ASOS
Uniqlo x Marni
Balloon Shape Skirt
£59.90
Uniqlo

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

Advertisement