Naked Knits, Prints & Baguettes: Resort Trends To Steal This Season

Keeping up with designer runways sometimes seems like something only fashion journalists and rich people do. For resort collections that can feel like even more the case. After all, the word 'resort' in itself sounds like a five-star all-inclusive space that's not actually inclusive at all. But this in-between season often has lots of gems to take into our summer wardrobes and further into the year, too.
Showcased across London, New York, Milan, and continuing in Paris this weekend, the collections have been filled with outfit inspiration from primary colour staples and graphic prints, to baguette bags and wide skirts – perfect for your summer holidays.
We couldn't let you miss out on some of this season's hot-ticket moments, so we've pulled out four trends seen across Resort '23 collections to spark your summer outfits – whether you're going on holiday or not.
Fruit Prints
Carolina Herrera's New York City showcase featured gingham, leopard and floral prints, but one of the standout designs was their graphic-printed cherry dresses, injecting the collection with the perfect element of fun and childlike imagination. Herrera wasn't the only show to embrace fruit prints this season, with Moschino also displaying head-to-toe cherry 'fits. To get the look for a lower price tag, brands like Damson Madder, Tu and Farm Rio are already serving up your 1 of 5 a day.
Baguette Bags
London brand Yuzefi is known for their cult favourite bags and this season offered up plenty of them, including pastel-coloured baguette bags. This Y2K shape has risen in popularity largely in part due to last year's Sex and The City reboot, which revived Carrie Bradshaw's Fendi baguette. Along with Yuzefi, Givenchy and Stella McCartney also displayed their takes on the trend for Resort '23. Crunch in on the baguette fun too with JW Pei, H&M and House of Sunny.
See-Through Knits
The case for naked dresses is far from over; in fact it took over the runways and lookbooks this season. Gabriela Hearst, Oscar de la Renta, Chloé and Christian Dior are just some of the designers embracing the head-to-toe knit look and it's absolutely giving Feral Girl Summer. Take your pick of barely-there dresses from brands like Daily Paper, Free People and Mango.
Full Skirts
We'll see your slip skirts and raise you the wide, billowing, full skirt, reminiscent of Bridgerton residents and Disney princesses. From Zimmermann's sailboat printed maxi skirts, to Giambattista Valli's pleated minis, to Brandon Maxwell's floor-length gowns, the motto is more is more for this silhouette. If you're thinking: I have nowhere to wear that, well, this trend is all about the mindset. Wear yours to the office with loafers, to the bar with sandals, and on holiday with trainers. And finally, shop yours from Kemi Telford, ASOS and Uniqlo.