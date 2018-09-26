Why Every Flat Should Have An Instagram Corner

Today’s economy means many of us are stuck in the renting cycle, which means that you may feel a long way off living in your "dream" home. But whether your space is tiny, old, cramped or cluttered, or you’re not allowed to nail stuff to the walls, your home should still be your sanctuary; somewhere that makes you feel calm and at peace. Not only is it your place of retreat, it’s also totally reflective of your personality and passions.