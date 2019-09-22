Admit it, we’ve all got carried away daydreaming after watching one too many episodes of Grand Designs, before realising that our house share in Streatham doesn’t really allow our interior fantasies to run as wild as Richard and Carol from Kent.
But even if you have a more minimalistic makeover in mind, being a part of the renter’s generation often means the simplest of design changes is a no-go. The threat of losing that all-too expensive deposit often leaves many rented spaces looking lifeless, which no amount of half-dead succulents can fix.
But even if you have a more minimalistic makeover in mind, being a part of the renter’s generation often means the simplest of design changes is a no-go. The threat of losing that all-too expensive deposit often leaves many rented spaces looking lifeless, which no amount of half-dead succulents can fix.
Thankfully, interiors blogger Medina Grillo is here to help interior obsessives inject some personality into their rented homes, with transformation tips that won’t land you in a tenancy dispute.
Her book, Home Sweet (Rented) Home, is chock full of practical advice and DIY how-tos to help renters bring old interiors into the 21st century and give their homes a new lease of life. Proving that millennial décor is more than an Ikea Malm bed, her handy guide takes on the major problems faced by renters, including dark walls and limited storage space. From cheating the system with removable wallpaper to upcycling old furniture from your local charity shop, Grillo has poured her years of experience as an interior blogger into the pages to help you put a stamp on your space.
Scroll through to see three of her simple ideas to help you transform your rented home.
Her book, Home Sweet (Rented) Home, is chock full of practical advice and DIY how-tos to help renters bring old interiors into the 21st century and give their homes a new lease of life. Proving that millennial décor is more than an Ikea Malm bed, her handy guide takes on the major problems faced by renters, including dark walls and limited storage space. From cheating the system with removable wallpaper to upcycling old furniture from your local charity shop, Grillo has poured her years of experience as an interior blogger into the pages to help you put a stamp on your space.
Scroll through to see three of her simple ideas to help you transform your rented home.