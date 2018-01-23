Part of the magic of travelling comes from feeling like you belong. Getting to explore a local culture is not something that money — or a mileage club membership — can buy. And, there's hardly a more immersive way to experience a destination than living in someone's actual home.
In the aughts, finding a stay like that required some thorough trolling of newspapers and obscure discussion boards. (Remember The Holiday?) Nowadays, these types of journeys are just one tap away, thanks to lodging marketplaces like Airbnb. More and more people are using it as a means to make ends meet — and much more than that, in some cases. If you're thinking of testing the waters, we've gathered the wisdom from three experienced hosts to bring you everything you need to know about listing your own home. Becoming an all-star host is just six steps away.
Note: Some names have been changed to protect the identities of the interviewees.