Still Not Sure What To Wear This Christmas? Reiss Has You Covered

Party season is in full swing and that means bottomless brunches, office dos, catch-up dinners and mulled wine tastings – and, of course, the inevitable festive fashion dilemma. But there's no need to strew the contents of your wardrobe across the floor or give yourself a sequin-induced headache because we’ve got you covered. Or rather, Reiss does.
The brand has already mastered everyday elegance (and there’s plenty here for a cosy Christmas, with super soft knits, wide-leg trousers and pull-on-and-go jumper dresses) but it's their statement pieces that we can’t stop gushing about. Think sequinned cape dresses, vivid pops of cobalt and velvet suits that wouldn't look out of place on a '70s-era Mick Jagger.
Keen to pull out all the stops this Christmas? Click through for our top picks from the Reiss partywear edit and how we’ll be styling them. You'll be sorted for every occasion, whether you're heading to the dance floor, the pub or your nan's for a roast.
