Introducing Refinery29’s Powerhouses Of 2024

Marsai Martin (she/her) started her career as the precocious Diane Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish, a character who became known for her spunky personality and quirky style (think printed sweaters and clear-framed glasses), but when it comes to personal style, her sartorial choices have rightfully matured with her. The 20-year-old has an Insta feed littered with the kinds of posts — and outfits — anyone of the same age would dream of, with the actor posing in looks from her edits with Gen Z-beloved brand Pretty Little Thing and partnerships with Target. Like her character Diane, fans have watched Martin evolve, and now, she’s consistently ready to absolutely slay when it comes to her looks. “I like to think I’m shaking things up a bit,” she tells R29. “I’m all about showing that you can be young, Black, and bold in your style, and still command respect. I’m here to represent for the girls who don’t want to fit into a box — who want to create their own lane in fashion.” Since becoming the youngest executive producer in Hollywood with the release of 2019’s Little, Martin’s hustle hasn’t stopped. Fans can find her sharing insight into her life, looks and work on TikTok, and continuing to run her successful production company, Genius Entertainment.