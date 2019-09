One way to fight pain is to use exercise as medicine. Start by thinking of your body as a whole unit that works together, rather than as segmented sections. Translation: Try to strengthen the muscles that surround and support the joint or area that’s actually causing you pain. So, if your knees hurt, look to your hips and glutes; toughening them up will help align and stabilize your trouble spot. This is all part of the “bad-neighbour” theory that running coach and Equinox personal trainer Wes Pedersen explained to us — a.k.a. "the hip bone's connected to the thigh bone," et cetera.