The festive season is always the perfect excuse for excess. Between all the mince pies, Christmas drinks, gifts and tinsel, it’s not only the most wonderful time of the year but the most wasteful, too. UK households generate 30% more waste over the Christmas period, and last year Brits binned the equivalent of 108 million rolls of wrapping paper and 54 million plates of food. According to a survey by sustainable packaging initiative Beyond the Box, 60% admit they don't know what can and can't be recycled at Christmas time.
As this is a busy and stressful period for many, hopping from one party to the next and running around for last minute gifts, it’s understandable that you might not have time to research the most sustainable options available. Fifty-three percent of Brits admit that it's sometimes easier to throw things in the bin rather than work out whether they can be recycled. Luckily, we’ve done the work for you. If you’re dreaming of a
white green Christmas, read on for our top five eco-friendly festive tips.