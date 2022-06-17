One of the biggest things my parents drilled into my head growing up was 'quality over quantity'. They told me that when we were lying on our deathbed, we won't remember the designer handbags we bought, but we'll remember the holidays we took with our family. I was taught about saving as much as I could, while also having enough spending money to enjoy my life. As a child, I was fortunate enough to have amazing experiences — we travelled a lot, we often went to the theatre and we did lots of fun activities. It showed me the importance of spending time with your family and placing a higher value on experiences rather than material things. With that being said, if we needed new clothes, my parents would encourage us to invest in one or two good-quality pieces that would last a long time instead of buying lots of lower-quality items.