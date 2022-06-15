10:30am — I have a quick look at my monthly billings to see what money I’ve brought into the company over the past month. I solely work with contractors, meaning if I place someone in a 12-month contract, I get a commission for the next 12 months. My job is amazing in that it has an uncapped commission structure, so the work you put in equals what you get paid. As I run a book of contractors, my commission is consistent and will be for as long as the contracts run. If I know someone is leaving early or a contract is going to end soon, I'm able to find a replacement and keep my book the same. I feel very lucky to be so young and earning a lot of money, though sometimes I do find it stressful as I place a lot of pressure on myself to make sure I never go backwards.