“When I was 19, I came out to my mother about my plans to transition. At the time, I was living in Blackburn, but I wanted to move to Manchester — a bigger city that was more cosmopolitan and more accepting. My mother supported the idea. She said to me, ‘I don’t think you should stay in Blackburn anymore. I think you should leave.’ At first, I was like, ‘Oh god, my mum’s kicking me out, my mum doesn’t want me anymore.’ And my mum said, I don’t want you to leave, but if you stay here, you will not be able to flourish in the way that I know you can.’ It was painful to leave because I didn’t want to leave my mum, but she was right. If I had stayed in my hometown, I probably wouldn’t be the person I am today.