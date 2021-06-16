Casey McQuiston Is As Attached To Their Characters As You Are

Well, I'm going to give you an honest answer, which is that I didn't feel like doing the math again. I started writing this book in 2018, and I finished the second draft in 2019. Then I was in line edits around the time I moved to New York in early 2020, so the book was pretty much done aside from just the next rounds of edits by the time that COVID really started. And then, of course, those first few months of COVID, I don't think any of us were like, Oh, well this is going to be a year or two of our lives that we're going to have to incorporate into the canons of all of our works of fiction. I think at the time it was all like, Well, this might just last three or four months, and then we can just kind of choose to omit it from books. So I think at the time that it was pencils down on this book, I wasn't sure the extent to which it would need to be included.