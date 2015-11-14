TV isn't supposed to be real life. We know that. But, sometimes we see a flat or sprawling pad in a series that just seems wildly unrealistic for the salaries the characters make. (Ahem, Carrie Bradshaw.) According to Debi Buckley, the director of communications at loanDepot, a good rule of thumb is that you can only afford to buy a place that's priced at three times your annual salary.
She let us in on the real cost of five gorgeous TV homes, and whether the characters on the shows would be able to write that substantial deposit cheque. Good news for New Girl's Jessica Day: She could always buy that loft and kick all the guys out if she wanted. All prices correct as of October 2014.
