Quitting Your Job Is The Millennial Way To Do Honeymoons

Traditionally speaking, honeymoons are short getaways when newlyweds can enjoy each other's company: These trips usually come with an end date in mind, perhaps an all-inclusive hotel package, and swan towels on a king-sized bed.
However, for more and more millennial couples, a honeymoon is a much longer commitment than a romantic weeklong jaunt to Paris or a beachside hangout in Hawaii — it's their ticket to quit their corporate jobs and travel the world. Don't believe us? Just do a quick search on Instagram and see how many traveling couples influencers share this narrative.
This phenomenon actually makes a lot of sense if you think about it: Millennials have been said to be major proponents of the experience economy, as a steady life trajectory is less and less probable under the current climate of lower job security and a tough property market. In the age of social media, turning these adventures into marketing and brand partnership opportunities is also a viable path to raise more travel funds.
To figure out how exactly these millennial couples do it, we chatted with two globetrotting duos who quit their jobs for a one-way ticket around the world. Read on for their incredible photo journals and what they've learned along the way. Warning: It will probably make you want to drop everything and go travel, too.
