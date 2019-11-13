As a bisexual teenager, I sought representation in any shape or form. Often that was characters who, in the case of The L Word, voiced their distaste of who I was. Other times it was in the unsaid, the unseen; it made sense to seek understanding and solace in a film like Whip It where sexuality was coded rather than explicit. In 2019, with a better understanding of bisexuality, we have more options for media that actually gets it. I still love Whip It, just like I love The O.C. and The L Word and everything else that 'got' me while still getting it so wrong. I strongly believe that in 2019, Whip It would be a queer film. The roller derby team would be made up of bisexual and lesbian women, coexisting and laughing together, and while my heart breaks that I didn’t get the film I deserved as a teenager, I am so glad that the queer teens of the present and future don’t have to live off scraps.