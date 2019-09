Leading a double life can be exhausting. Hell, even job hunting while being unemployed can be exhausting. But when it comes to interviews, you want to be on your A Game (or your A+ game if you can swing it). And while there are lots of tips out there on what questions you should be ready to answer , what you do before and after can be just as important. Things like showing up on time, sending a thank-you note immediately, and not having your cell ring mid-interview can affect whether you get the job as much as your answer to the question "Where do you see yourself in five years?"