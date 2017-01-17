When I was job hunting, I felt like a superhero. By day, I was a mild-mannered employee, dutifully getting my assignments done as normal. By night, I was Application Girl, able to send out five cover letters in a single day, willing to scale tall building to get a better salary. When I interviewed at Refinery29, I even had to change into my superhero outfit (okay, just a new dress I felt really confident in) and then back into my regular office attire.