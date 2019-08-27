Macey and I looked for this kind of inclusive language, along with other signals that a wedding vendor might be LGBTQ+ and disability-friendly: Were they listed in the Equally Wed directory, or did they take the LGBTQ+ Inclusive Certification Course? Did they have photos of LGBTQ+ couples or couples with visible disabilities on their website or social media? Did they mention accessibility on their website or in marketing materials? If they offered goods or services, did they show them used by a variety of couples? I paid attention to small details on Instagram profiles, like whether vow books came with the words “his” and “hers” already embossed on them, and if there were options for customisation. We aimed to hire as many LGBTQ+ vendors as we could, which was why we chose to get married in Provincetown, Massachusetts, a local hub for the queer and trans community.