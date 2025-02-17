Pisces Season Is Here & You’ll Want To Bust Out That Dream Journal

The last sign of the zodiac is taking centre stage from February 18 to March 20. That’s right, Pisces season is in full swing. Woohoo! It’s time to spread our fins and flip through the tides of the sea.
The upcoming weeks represent a magical and ethereal time when we are beginning to see the ice thaw and the flowers start to bloom. These last winter days are met with emotional intelligence and intensity.
Pisces season brings extreme empathy and great consideration for others' feelings. It's a time when we can understand the emotions of those we care about, as our energy is in tune with theirs. As a result, we will pick up feelings that aren't spoken and respond accordingly. Our intuition will be extremely high so we should bust out our dream journals and keep them close to our beds to reference the visions that come to us while we are asleep.
A sense of coziness appeals to our hearts as we live through the last weeks of cuffing season. Connecting with others is essential during Pisces season since our emotions are intensified due to the Neptunian raptures. The caveat this year is that Venus retrograde commences on 1st March and Mercury begins to moonwalk on 15th March. Plus, a total lunar eclipse on 14th March will make us get honest about partnerships — even if we don't want to.
The two retrogrades and lunar eclipse aren't promising a peaceful conclusion to winter but they'll make us think about how we aspire to move forward. Reflection and contemplation are key as long as it’s intentional and purposeful. No matter what happens, it is vital to give relationships all that you’ve got to ensure you can make them work or let them go. Deciding to stay or go won’t be easy. Prepare yourself for endless nights of gabbing with pals and giving each other tarot readings to make informed choices that are in alignment with your life and journey.
Situations could get messy so staying in our lanes and focusing on ourselves is essential. Although meddling in people’s affairs and assuming we know best is tempting, doing so can affect friendships in the long run. No one appreciates passive-aggressive quips so keep them to a minimum. And try not to boss others around (unless they ask us to). Choose kindness, even if it’s hard to share a faint smile due to this month's cosmic storm.
The conclusion of Pisces season on 20th March won’t bring any clarity since two planets are backspinning. However, by this point we’ll know what we don't want. We could have outgrown our nine-to-five, a relationship or simply some fashion choices, but the moment has come to rethink our goals. The path to greatness might change but the vision is still alive. Don't give up! Keep on going! You got this!
Important Dates For Pisces Season
18th February: The sun enters Pisces, starting a month-long journey that awakens our intuition and imagination.
23rd February: Mars ends the retrograde journey in Cancer that began in Leo on 6th December, reviving and rejuvenating our confidence and energy.
27th February: The new moon in Pisces allows us to search for happiness and implement even the most wishful dreams into reality.
1st March: Venus retrograde in Aries kicks off (it finishes in Pisces on 12th April), asking us to take the time to reflect on matters of the heart and what commitment entails.
3rd March: Mercury enters Aries, adding passion to the way we express ourselves and communicate with others.
14th March: The total lunar eclipse in Virgo offers us a necessary dose of pragmatism and honesty.
15th March: Mercury retrograde commences in Aries, going through Pisces until 7th April. As usual, travel, technology and communication will be challenging. Watch out for exes reappearing!
