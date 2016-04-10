The last time you wanted to decorate your room pink, you were probably six years old and cited Disney princesses as your main source of style inspo. After a decade or two of being controversial at best, bad taste at worst, pink is most definitely back – and it’s cooler than ever. But there are rules, mind. Firstly, the shade; less Barbie, more blush. Also, keep things matt; pearlescent, satin or glitter finishes could stray into kids bedroom territory (or worse, WAG land). The good news is, pink can now be your friend in every room of the home, and the more unexpected the better; nothing is hotter right now than a pale pink kitchen or blush bathroom tiles. Read on for six spaces that do pink right; you owe it to six-year-old you…