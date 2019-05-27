11 Ways To Style Summer's Coolest Colour Combination

If the phrase "pink and green should never be seen" crept into your head on spotting this feature, bear with us. Between shades of apple, lime and emerald, there's no doubt that green is having a moment – but over the past month a fresh colour combo has hit our Instagram feeds, and we're really rather taken with it. Instead of wearing green alone, amp it up and pair with our forever favourite: pink.
This unlikely couple may sound scary but they were seen everywhere on the SS19 catwalks, from Reijna Pyo and Gucci to Emilia Wickstead. Still unsure? Whether you opt for punchy brights or milky pastels, the acidity of green offsets saccharine pink, thus avoiding sickly sweet territory.
Ahead, we've found the best looks touted by your favourite women, and the coolest pieces to recreate them for summer. You'll be looking like the candy emoji in no time. 🍬 🍬 🍬