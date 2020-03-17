This Is Not A Dream: Pillow Bags Exist & They’re Puffin’ Glorious

Go ahead and call us Zayn Malik this World Sleep Day, because we think it's time for some pillow talk. While what goes on beneath your sheets is absolutely none of our business, what's happening in your closet is definitely of interest to our fashion editors. And there's no day better than this global celebration of slumber to put one very of-the-minute, bedding-inspired bag trend on your radar.
We are all about cozying up to the pillow purse this season and have fully embraced it as a sleepy treat to our closets. In fact, we haven’t felt the urge to snuggle with an actual accessory like this since Thom Browne's adorable pup Hector was immortalised in the form of a leather handbag. But unlike the structural shape of Thom Browne's famed canine design, our latest cuddly curiosity has almost no shape at all with an extra-plush exterior to boot. For days where sleeping in just isn't an option, the pillow bag is the next best thing to staying in bed. You can sling it on your shoulder for an effortless upgrade to the laziest of ensembles with the comfort of knowing it's there for you in a pinch when in need of a nap. OK, we're not actually condoning the use of purses as pillows here, but we are very into the way this style practically begs to be squeezed.
So for anyone that'll always choose to Netflix and chill above all other plans, this bag is basically your spirit accessory. And, for anyone that isn't quite ready to say goodbye to their trusty puffer jacket, this is a way to quite literally carry that dreamy, balloon-y goodness right on into spring without the extra layers. So go on and shop your way to cloud nine with our top picks for pillow bags ahead.
