It’s safe to say that designer Thom Browne has reached icon status, with his pieces in the collections of major art museums around the world and countless CFDA awards to his name. Upon his launch in 2001, he single-handedly changed the silhouette of the classic men’s suit, eschewing the roomier proportions of the ‘80s and ‘90s for a cropped and shrunken silhouette that is now a menswear standard. With his reverence for tailoring and an ability to consistently refresh the conventions of haberdashery, he has dressed men and women alike, fueled by a belief in the suit's ability to elevate and transform its wearer, no matter their gender. (See Elsie Fisher’s ultra-cool three-piece ensemble on the Oscars red carpet for further proof of this magic.)