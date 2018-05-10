THIS Is How You Nail A Phone (Or Video) Interview

Test Your Tech: Don't wait until right before your interview to make sure that your phone is charged and your Wi-Fi works. For a video interview, it's crucial to do a trial run in advance, since they can be especially glitchy. "These are live, so it's very important to test your connection ahead of time," says Scott Dobroski, the director of corporate communications at Glassdoor. Practice your interview on the hardware you'll be using day of, adds WayUp CEO and cofounder Liz Wessel. "You don't have to do a full practice," she explains, "but call your mom or dad, to make sure the sound is clear." For video interviews, turn on your computer, run any software updates that might cause a problem, and dial a friend to make sure everything is functioning. If it is, great; if it's not, at least you'll have time to figure out a solution.