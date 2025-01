Perfume is no longer just about smelling good for someone else, says Levy. “Now, it’s seen as a tool for empowerment, self-expression and emotional wellbeing — with spiritual wellness at the forefront.” Levy says that we’re already witnessing the trend in action. “ Perfume brand Vyrao is known for infusing supercharged diamond crystals into every one of its bottles,” she notes, while holistic healer Estelle Bingham’s fragrance collection “manifests” self-love. “Then there’s Kate Moss’ ‘aura-enhancing’ fragrance for her line Cosmoss,” says Levy. Established names are also embracing this trend, she adds. “Take Charlotte Tilbury’s [Collection of Emotions] line and Sana Jardin’s [soon-to-be] launched Air of Aquarius , inspired by ‘the cosmic energy of Pluto's return to Aquarius’. All of these fragrances are designed to amplify the wearer’s energy and to enhance all areas of their life.”