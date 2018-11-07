Party season: two words that instil excitement and fear in equal measure. With annual friend get-togethers, work parties and the endless 'we must catch up before Christmas' drinks, it’s a marathon not a sprint. Forget champagne on Christmas morning; what most of us want by 25th December is a really long lie-in.
Already panicking at the thought of your crammed iCal? Fear not, conquering party season just needs some careful planning, and here at R29 we’ve got you covered. From wardrobe tweaks to makeup hacks and technology must-haves, go the distance this party season with these tricks.