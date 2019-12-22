The Accessories That’ll Make Your NYE Outfit Shine

Party season is in full swing and whether you'll be tearing up at the office Christmas do or hosting your nearest and dearest for the 2020 countdown, no doubt you're already thinking about the kind of disco-ready look you're going for. With the tendency to focus on The Dress or The Suit, though, accessories often get lost by the wayside.
What are we opting for this year? A vintage party frock paired with killer accessories. Why let a sequin dress retire to the back of your cupboard for another 365 days, when you could buy secondhand and make the look contemporary with standout plus ones?
The best shoes, bags and jewellery are the ones you wear year-round anyway, so we've collated our favourite star-of-the-show accessories to see you through party season and beyond. Now, let's get the Baileys in, shall we?