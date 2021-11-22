4:05 p.m. — I take a pause from my workday and head out to meet a girl I met on Bumble BFF for drinks at a restaurant in my neighborhood (a quick note: I won't mention it every time, but I'm vaxxed, everyone I'm meeting up with is vaxxed, I'm doing things outdoors whenever possible, and I'm masking indoors). It's a perfect fall day and I listen to this week's Lovett or Leave It on the walk over (Lovett is the best PSA guy, change my mind). We have an okay time, but I don't feel like she's going to be a BFF-level friend. She's nice, I'm nice, but the conversation doesn't flow super well and I feel like we don't have a ton in common. I get a coconut mojito and we share a soft pretzel; we split the bill ($21.21 with tip). I send my two best friends, who live across the country, some emo voice messages on my walk home. Making friends as an adult is so hard and most of my friends moved away during the pandemic. I've been trying to put myself out there more, but it can feel really hopeless. Ugh. $21.21