From AllSaints To Alexander McQueen, This Retailer Offers Up To 75% Off Your Favourite Designer Brands
Have you ever stepped into a store with a bountiful amount of clothes? Glorious right? Then you visit the next day, and suddenly all the breezy summer attire has transitioned into cosy autumn apparel. Wait, but what about all the pieces from before? Where did they go? While some are sold at a discount, many are never worn and simply wind up in landfills. That's where Otrium, an online, off-price fashion marketplace, comes in. The site provides a curated shopping experience by partnering directly with brands to sell up to 75% off end-of-season inventory (yes, you heard that right). Rest assured, the items are brand new pieces and not factory samples.
Advertisement
While outlet stores are a tried-and-true way to get last season's must-haves at a deep discount, it can also be a hunt to find actual designer goods. Otrium, on the other hand, works directly with high-end brands and can be searched with the click of a finger. The whole experience is also built for brand discovery. The site curates new collections every day, so there's always a fresh roundup of items to peruse. R29 readers will also be thrilled to know fan-favourite labels like Reiss, AllSaints and Whistles are included.
"At Otrium, we’re on a mission to create a future where all clothing is worn," explains Otrium's President and Chief Operations Officer Zuhairah Scott Washington, citing the statistic that one out of every 10 garments made each year is never worn before being tossed. Otrium's other goal is to give shoppers of-the-minute pieces at a more affordable price as an alternative to fast fashion, a category of the garment industry that is notoriously hard on the planet. For instance, you can get a lacy, asymmetric Alexander McQueen top, originally sold for £3353 for £521.
Advertisement
And the savings can go even deeper — for new customers, Otrium is offering an additional 10% off by using code WELCOME10 and shipping is two- or three-days. With so much incentive to try out previously out-of-reach designer duds, it's little wonder customers are using it as a chance to try new brands. According to Washington, Otrium's data shows that 60% of customers are buying a brand for the first time.
"Shopping at a discounted price makes it easier to take chances and play around with styles, so our customer taste is constantly evolving," she says. "It's a win-win for both brands and shoppers!"
To give you a glimpse of what the retailer offers, we've compiled several of our favourite options below. Hurry fast, as items sell out quickly.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.