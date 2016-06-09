Have you ever felt you’re being oppressed?

Lea: As an activist, I’ve been arrested a couple of times. When I first came out, it was still illegal to be homosexual. Which is why I also got arrested once for kissing a girl by a lake in Missouri. It was against the law. A police officer took us in and put us in jail. We were released on bail, put on trial and ultimately had to pay a fine. All that for nothing but a kiss.



What about the other ladies? Would you call yourselves feminists too?

Yael: Absolutely.

Uzo: Yes, absolutely.

Selenis: Yes. Period.

Dascha: Yes! The way I see it, when a man opens the door for me, that doesn’t affect my basic human rights. I enjoy it. ‘Cause there are men who’ll say: Okay, you wanted equal rights – I don’t need to do this for you anymore.' But there should be a balance for everything. When we talk about equal rights, we mean job opportunities and equal pay. It’s also quite unsettling that the entertainment industry dictates this specific ideal of beauty, and I’m supposed to change in order to look beautiful, and be accepted. And you need a lot of money to be able to afford this extreme ideal, too. But it’s not about that. I try to tell people all the time that, above all, they have to love themselves.



Speaking of love – do you believe in the one true love?

Yael: I believe that you can love different people. It’s not always about romance. I have a partner. But there can always be a friend or a colleague who inspires me. Closing doors just to focus all your attention on this one person is not my thing.

Dascha: Yael’s right. I also believe that we’re able to just love. There are so many restraints to every little thing we do. Whether it’s about the way we love, eat, work, which restroom we use or how we make love. There’s a category and a label for everything.



What does 'girl power' mean to you?

Lea: To me, it’s having faith in yourself and the strength to know that you’re beautiful the way you are, and that you have the power to change things. It’s important to learn this – especially for young girls. Because no one out there teaches them.

Yael: We execute women’s power – just the fact that we are here today, as a group of women. We were out last night, as a group. The strength to love and look after each other, be vulnerable and make mistakes sometimes, and to not have to justify femininity all the time, that’s true women’s power.

Dascha: Well, you remember how that whole girl power thing ended for the Spice Girls, right?

Yael: Yes. With David Beckham. [All laughing]

Dascha: I know, honey. I love Victoria and David. I love them together, they’re so sexy. If I could marry a couple, it would have to be them.

Yael: What about Brad and Angelina?

Dascha: Oh, those too!

Yael: You can’t have everything, you know. [Laughs] Okay, you can love all of them.

Dascha: See, that’s power!



Your characters on the show don’t wear makeup. Is that weird for you?

Dascha: I like it. We need to have pimples and look dirty. I like how easy it is to render the person I play this way. I love to express myself through acting, so this really doesn’t bother me.

Uzo: It’s actually liberating. Orange Is The New Black is the first serial I’m in. I had only worked on smaller projects before, so this was the first big thing I did. I had no idea what it was going to be like, but I remember thinking that it would all be so great. Then, the first thing they told me on set was that they would change my hair, I’d be wearing no makeup and they would make my pores look bigger than usual. They really put black eyeshadow all around my eyes to make the shadows look darker.

Selenis: It really is liberating though.

Uzo: Totally. It really makes it about work. Why should the story of a woman have to be changed and polished like this? Why can’t women just tell their story and be accepted? I wouldn’t be this confident if we were portraying some Hollywood version of a Beverly Hills prison, drinking Cosmos all the time.

Selenis: I absolutely agree. We were given the opportunity to be nothing other than actresses. No single one competes with any of the others. None of us wonder why the other one’s skirt is tighter than their own. It’s about work, and work alone, and that really is refreshing. We’re not being judged based on appearance. I would like to see that in the industry more often. Thank God we’re not that Hollywood version.

Uzo: Sitting here listening to you talking, I’m just so thankful for these women who work so hard and really dig deep to tell new stories. It’s about femininity and mutual support again. It’s about finding your own strength and sharing it with the world.

