For travel lovers, 2020 has definitely been the year of the staycation. With international trips becoming increasingly difficult (and in some cases inadvisable), many of us have been making the most of the natural beauty and reinvigorating green spaces that the UK has to offer.
As social distancing restrictions tighten across the UK, popular destinations including Snowdonia in Wales and Northumberland in northern England are now essentially off limits. However, other tourist spots are still in Tier 2 and able to welcome visitors safely.
The folks at Click Consult have compiled a list of the UK's top staycation destinations for October by analysing which regions received the most Google searches between June and September of this year. This slideshow contains the four areas which are still, at present, in Tier 2.
But before planning a trip to any of these destinations, it's imperative to check if local social distancing restrictions have become even more stringent since this article was published. The BBC has a very helpful map showing which COVID tier each area of the UK is now in.