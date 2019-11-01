R29’s Book Recommendations: What We’re Reading This November

Our instant access to must-see shows and movies makes it all too easy to lose a weekend to binge marathons. From gripping crime thrillers like BBC Two's Giri/Haji to harrowing documentaries like Channel 4's For Sama, audiences have been well and truly spoilt for choice over the last few months.
But the screen isn't the only place where narratives come alive. This autumn the literary world has already provided us with a huge number of hotly anticipated page-turners, such as Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale sequel, The Testaments. Other captivating reads include Zadie Smith’s debut short story collection, Grand Union, and New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor's She Said, the tell-all book about the Harvey Weinstein exposé.
If you've already ploughed your way through these titles, you’ll be pleased to hear that we've got a ton of new ones for you this November, too. Whether you're searching for a gripping Nordic noir or a gut-wrenching romance, our list of winter reads will keep you busy throughout hibernation season. So grab a blanket, hot chocolate at the ready, and take a peek at what R29 staff are reading this month.