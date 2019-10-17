Thrust into the middle of it all is Detective Kenzo Mori (Takehiro Hira). He’s a police officer in Tokyo; a big-time family man who lives with his wife, parents (the dad is unwell) and rebellious teenage daughter who’s just been suspended from school for stabbing a guy in the leg with nail scissors after he made inappropriate advances towards her. Kenzo is a good guy but we soon learn that his younger brother Yuto is not, although a dark incident buried in the past bonds them. We’ve got a few stylised flashbacks to tell snippets of that side of the story, plus the knowledge that Giri/Haji translates from Japanese as Duty/Shame. Our guess is that each brother represents a word and though right now it'd make sense to give Kenzo 'duty' (a respectable family man, remember?) and Yuto 'shame' (you'll see why in a second), we have a feeling that this series is not going to be so cut and dried.